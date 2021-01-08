I began writing these articles in 1998. My first article was entitled, “God’s Peace Can Give Comfort.” The article described the peace I had experienced at the time of the death of my daughter, Stacey. I wrote this in that first article: “The only peace for me came from my belief in God and His unending love and grace. There were many times that I was not sure I could go on, but the teachings of Jesus became real and alive for me. I knew without a doubt that Stacey was in a better place. I know I will see her again. If you do not feel that way, you are missing the most important truth given to humankind. We are eternal spirits living in temporary bodies. There is no death. We do go on, forever.” With Jesus As our Savior, our eternity is in Heaven.
When I wrote that article, I had no idea that the newspaper would print it. A friend encouraged me to send it in, and I thought “Why not?” I wrote it mainly to help vent the emotions I was dealing with, hoping it might help someone else with their grief. The paper did print it, and 23 years later they continue to be published weekly. I have no doubt that the writings are inspired by God, and to Him belongs all the praise and glory. I have had many folks tell me that they have been helped and inspired by the articles, and that encourages me to continue them. As long as the Lord wants me to write them, I will continue.
After all these years, the message grows stronger and truer in my heart every day. The peace offered by God does give comfort. In fact, it is the only true comfort we will ever know. It is the peace that passes understanding. [Philippians 4:6-7] God provided us with a perfect plan. He sent His only Son to die for our sins. If we believe in Him we will enjoy eternal life in heaven. [John 3:16] We are joint heirs with Christ. [Romans 8:17] All the love, grace mercy and blessings from heaven are ours to enjoy and to depend on. We are never alone. [Hebrews 13:5-6] The Holy Spirit lives in us and with us, comforting and guiding us all the days of our lives. [John 16:13-14]
With ever passing day, I feel more inspired, and required, to share these truths with others. Of all the blessings of my life, and they are so many, the blessing of knowing these truths is the greatest. As I wrote in that first article, “I know Jesus is real, and alive, and I want to live for Him. I would not be alive without Him. I want others to know these truths, too.”
We serve a sovereign God. He has a plan for our lives, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” [Jeremiah 29:11] Jesus came to assure those plans. He sent the Holy Spirit to guide us to the fulfillment of His plans. A happy, fulfilling, peaceful life is available to all who will believe in His truths. Are you one of His children? If not, what are you waiting for? If you are, are you telling others? Are you sharing His love with others? Born again Christians, we are so blessed! Spread the Gospel. The peace of God is available for all who will believe.
—Dr. Sam Smith is the organizer of Butterfly Ministries and can be reached at ssmithkate@aol.com.