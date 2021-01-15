“The son said to him, ‘Father I have sinned against heaven and against you. I am no longer worthy to be called your son. But the father said to the servants, ‘Quick! Bring the best robe and put it on him.’” [Luke 15:21-22]
We have lived a life of sin, disregarding God and his kingdom. We have tried everything that the world has to offer. As the prodigal son, we have reached pig-pen bottom. There is no place to go but up, so we turn our hearts upwards to the Savior. We stand before him, naked, ashamed, defeated; feeling unworthy of even a crumb from His table of righteousness. We close our eyes, bow our heads, hold our breath. What if He rejects us? What if He leaves us exposed – naked – uncovered?
We hear a sound – a sound like curtains swishing, material moving. Then we feel a breeze followed by the touch of the softest, most luxurious cloth - a robe is draped over our shoulders and back. We open our eyes and see the robe of righteousness gently, lovingly wrapped around us by the Creator of the universe. We look into His glowing eyes and feel ourselves bathed in the glory of His perfect love. We expected the worst. We received the best. We have been welcomed home. We are clothed in the robe of the prodigal. We have been covered by the righteousness of Jesus Christ.
“Baptized into union with Him, you have all put on Christ as a garment” [Galatians 3:27 NEB].
I can recall the very moment I felt the touch of that robe – the day I felt the covering of the peace of Jesus over my life. It was in an intensive care unit room. In the lowest, scariest, most despondent moments of my life, Jesus covered me. I did not deserve it. I did not even know what to ask for. He knew what it would take for me to endure what was about to happen – He always does.
I had been a long way off from Him. I came home and He placed the robe of love and acceptance over my shoulders. He will do the same of you, for all the prodigals. There is no greater comfort than knowing that your Father has welcomed you home, no matter how far you have strayed. He stands at the gate and waits, and watches for you. Come home.
“Therefore, my brothers, be all the more eager to make your calling and election sure. For if you do these things, you will never fall, and you will receive a rich welcome into the eternal kingdom of you Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” [2 Peter 1:10-11]