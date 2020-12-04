“Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” [Hebrews 13:5]
“There are no atheists in fox holes.” You are most likely familiar with this phrase, coined during World War II. The phrase implies that when faced with extreme danger or fear, anyone will turn to God for help.
If you have seen the movie, “O Brother, Where Art Thou”, you have seen a great example of this idea. The movie, although unfortunately rough in language, contains several good Christian principles. The lead character had stated his disbelief in God on several occasions. However, when faced with hanging, he fell to his knees in repentance and prayed to God for deliverance. I suppose one could say that there are no atheists on the wrong end of a rope. He was saved from hanging by a sudden flood, and his companions gave God the credit. The lead character then tried to deny that God had saved them, but it was obvious that he knew the truth. [The cow on the roof of a cotton house was a nice touch].
As believers in Jesus as our Savior, it can be hard for us to imagine how anyone could go through a lifetime without knowing that God is real. How can anyone have any measure of hope or peace or joy without believing that they have a Creator who loves them and looks out for them? How can they make any sense of this life if they think that this is all there is? And when tragedy strikes, what do they cling to for comfort?
I have heard it said that during life on earth one is either about to face a tragedy, has just come through a tragedy or is in the middle of a tragedy. That sounds negative and we wish it was not true, but it is for most folks. Jesus said, “In this world you will have trouble.” But He added the most important truth, “But take heart! I have overcome the world.” He did not say it would be easy. But with Him, the sun will always shine after the storm. When we find ourselves in the foxholes of life - in the midst of battle, or storm or tragedy – we can call on the name above all names. God wants to help all, even those who reject Him or refuse to believe He exists. Many unbelievers have turned to Him when the battle surges or the storm blows. When nothings else will help, where else can they go?
“Living below in this old sinful world, hardly a comfort can afford.
Striving alone to face temptations sore, Where could I go but to the Lord?
Where could I go, where could I go, seeking a refuge for my soul?
Needing a friend to save me in the end, where could I go but to the Lord?”
[J. B. Costs]
Foxholes are places of safety for soldiers in battle. When we face the battles of life, there is no safer place than that provided by the covering of the love of God through Jesus Christ. “I have put my words in your mouth and covered you with the shadow of my hand.” [Isaiah 15:16]
There is no greater protector than our Lord and our God. “But let all who take refuge in You be glad; let them ever sing for joy. Spread your protection over them, that those who love Your name may rejoice in You. For surely, O Lord, You bless the righteous; You surround them with Your favor as a shield.” [Psalm 5:11-12]