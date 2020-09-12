You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You. Isaiah 26:3
Life on earth can produce a lot of pressure. If that pressure builds and builds inside of us, without some relief, it can overpower us. I remember as a young boy my mother’s pressure cooker. She had a reverential fear of that cooker. When she had it going, we all had to leave the kitchen. She was afraid it would blow up. I don’t know if she had seen one explode, but she did not trust it. Too much pressure and I suppose it would have exploded. I recall the relief valve whistling, and the louder if got the farther away we had to go. [Now that I think about the pressure cooker, I wonder why we let Momma stay, but she did. I sure do miss my Momma – oh, the pressure cooker never did explode.] Without that relief valve, it would have.
Like that pressure cooker, we need to find a way to release that pressure – a healthy release. Too may humans try to find a release in wrong places, places that lead to destruction and heartache. I have learned that my only real relief from the pressures of this world is trusting in God. I pray that you have learned that as well.
David Jeremiah wrote, “God did not design the human body to handle unlimited amounts of pressure before it ‘explodes’ in various ways, physically or emotionally. In fact, how a Christian handles pressure is a good indicator of his or her reliance upon God. Christians are not immune to life’s circumstances or the pressure they can produce. But God wants us to trust Him with those circumstances and their outcome — “casting all [our] care upon Him, for He cares for [us]” (1 Peter 5:7).”
We all have pressure on us. That is part of life. The question is how do we find relief from that pressure?
On course, the most important thing for all facets of our lives is to trust in God.
—Dr. Sam Smith is the organizer of Butterfly Ministries and can be reached at ssmithkate@aol.com.