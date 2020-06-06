“Oh, give thanks to the Lord! Call upon His name; make known His deeds among the peoples! Sing to Him, sing psalms to Him; talk of all His wondrous works! Glory in His holy name; let the hearts of those who seek the Lord rejoice!”[Psalm l05:1-3]
Psalm 23:7 tells us, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he…” The things we think about shape our lives: our personality, our relationships, the way we respond to life. Negative thinkers are seldom happy regardless of how good their lives may seem to be. One can have many possessions and wealth, but if he dwells on negative thoughts his wealth nor anything else will make him happy.
Positive thinkers on the other hand can find a measure of peace and joy regardless of what they have or what they are going through. Paul said that he had learned to be content no matter what his situation. [Philippians 4:11]
We have the ability to control our thought lives. We can learn to replace negative thoughts with positive thoughts. But – it is not always an easy thing to do.
The apostle Paul struggled with negative thinking. “When I want to do good, evil is right there with me. For in my inner being I delight in God’s law; but I see another law at work in the members of my body, waging war against the law of my mind and making me a prisoner of the law of sin at work within my members.” [Romans 7:21-23]
But Paul taught us ways to overcome negative thoughts. “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.” [2 Corinthians 10:5]
“We take captive every thought.” That means that we have to be aware of what we are thinking at all times. It is no easy task. Our minds will wander into dangerous territory before we realize it, and Satan is always there to use our thoughts against us. But if we will replace the negative thoughts with righteous, positive thoughts we can protect ourselves against the enemy. The best defense is the Word of God. We can learn to use Scriptures to replace those negative thoughts.
Meditate often on this anointed teaching from Paul.
“Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable--if anything is excellent or praiseworthy--think about such things.” [Philippians 4:8]
Dear hearts, as Believers in the Risen Christ, we do not have to live in fear and dread, allowing the enemy to torment us and steal our peace and joy. We are blood-bought children of the Creator of all there is. He is our provider and our protector. Our minds are battlefields, but the battle belongs to the Lord. [1 Samuel 17:47]
May the peace of Christ that surpasses all understanding be your shield and your guide and your protector, and may you depend on the Holy Spirit that dwells inside every believer’s heart for your healing and your joy. Amen.