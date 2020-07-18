I read an article recently about trusting God. This quote appeared in the article, “We either trust God or we don’t.” Simple, yet profound.
We lose so much peace and joy because we fail to trust God. We humans are plagued with the “do it ourselves” syndrome. We suffer from the illusion that we have control over things that only God can control. With that mind set, we stumble through life bruised and battered by the enemy’s attacks; trying to find ways around the obstacles he puts in our paths. We try to fight battles that only the Lord can fight, for the battles we fight are against supernatural forces.
“We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6:12)
Of course we have our tasks to perform in this life. Trusting God is not a free ticket to laziness. But we must trust as we go. Our only hope for peace is to learn to trust God completely and continuously. Trusting Him occasionally and only for certain things will not work.
I love these beautiful words from Hannah Whitall Smith, “How changed our lives would be if we could only fly through the days on wings of surrender and trust!”
What part of our lives do we think Father God has no dominion over? As we go through our lives performing our daily chores, why not trust that God has it all covered. We do what we can, trusting that God will provide all we need; trusting that God will walk with us until our earthly journey is finished. Then trusting that He will bring us safely home. Anytime we fail to, or forget to, place all our trust in God we suffer. We feel that we are at the mercy of the world and its evil influences. We must remember that as Christians, though we are in the world we are not of the world. Jesus promised us that He had overcome the evil of this world, and that promise should encourage us to trust our heavenly Father at all times for all things. Therein lies peace and joy.
“Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding;
in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.” [Proverbs 3:5-6]
Jesus told us, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.” [John 14:1-4]
Life can be hard, but by trusting God – the creator and sustainer of the universe – at all times, we can rest in the assurance that His grace and mercy will carry us through the valleys, enlighten us on the mountains and walk with us to our eternal home. We either trust God or we don’t – no in between. Let us choose to trust Him, and then enjoy the peace that only trusting Him can bring.
—Dr. Sam Smith is the organizer of Butterfly Ministries and can be reached at ssmithkate@aol.com.