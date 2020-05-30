What do you believe you are on earth to do? Are you here to make as much money as possible? Are you here to have and care for a family? Are you here to become famous? Nothing wrong with those things, but do we think that is God’s ultimate expectations for us? If not, What does God expect of us?
We know what He does and does not want us to do. Do not lie. Do not steal. Do not commit adultery. Do not covet what others have. Do not dishonor thy father and thy mother. Do not misuse the name of God. Worship only God, no other. Remember the Sabbath day by keeping it holy and resting. Do not make anything into an idol. Do not murder.
He does expect us to love God with all our heart, soul, strength and mind.
Love others as we love ourselves and love others as Jesus loved us.
Those are the do’s and don’ts. God has given us the rulebook for living together on this planet. But those are still not His ultimate expectations for us. So, what dose God expect of us? God expects us to accept His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, as our Savior. He expects us to give our lives to Him, and in so doing, develop the character of Christ. God wants us to become more like Christ.
Consider the following from Rick Warren.
“Much confusion in the Christian life comes from ignoring the simple truth that God is far more interested in building your character than He is anything else. We worry when God seems silent on specific issues such as “What career should I choose?” The truth is, there are many different careers that could be in God’s will for your life. What God cares about most is that whatever you do, you do in a Christlike manner. (1 Corinthians 10:31; 1 Corinthians 16:14; Colossians 3:17, 23)
God is far more interested in who you are than in what you do. We are human beings, not human doings. God is much more concerned about your character than your career, because you will take your character into eternity, but not your career.”
“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast. For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” [Ephesians 2:8-9]
The Apostle Paul reiterates this truth in Ephesians 4:14-16: “Then we will no longer be infants, tossed back and forth by the waves, and blown here and there by every wind of teaching and by the cunning and craftiness of men in their deceitful scheming. Instead, speaking the truth in love, we will in all things grow up into Him who is the Head, that is, Christ. From Him the whole body, joined and held together by every supporting ligament, grows and builds itself up in love, as each part does its work.”
God does not expect you to be famous, rich, popular or beautiful. God expects you to trust Him, Love Him and pattern yourself after His Son, Jesus Christ. “What would Jesus do?” is still the best question to ask for every decision we make and every action we take.
“Be imitators of God, therefore, as dearly loved children, and live a life of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.” [Ephesians 5:1-2]
To learn more about God’s expectations for us, study Ephesians, chapters 4-6. God knows that as we grow to be more like Christ, we will find more joy and peace on earth. Living for Him produces the best possible life.