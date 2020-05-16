All believers in Jesus Christ have an assignment – a job to do. We are to tell others about the saving grace of our Lord. We have been commissioned to tell others about Jesus. [Matthew 28:16-20]
As sincere as we may be about sharing the Gospel, it is not always an easy task. We are not all equipped with the personality or the ability to approach folks and tell them about Jesus. As born again believers, however, we do have a unique tool. We have our personal story of how we came to know Jesus as Lord. It may not be a burning bush story or an angelic encounter, but the results are the same: you met Jesus and your life was changed. You were lost but now you’re found. You were headed for hell, but now you look forward to eternity in paradise.
That is what the lost need to hear. They don’t need a long sermon with every scripture quoted verbatim. They need to see a changed person – a changed heart. They need to hear how we were before we knew Jesus, and the way we are after knowing Him. You are living proof of the difference only Christ can make in a life gone wrong. It is a story that only you can tell, and you can tell it with sincere passion. And as you tell it, always remember: it is not about you – it is about Him!
Pastor Greg Laurie had this to say about sharing our personal testimony:
“It is the power of a changed life. Use your story, because it is a way to preach to a person without preaching at a person. People don’t like to be preached to. Your story is a bridge. You can say, ‘Let me tell you my story. I didn’t always believe these things. Here is what I used to be. Here is the way I used to live. Here is what I used to think. But here is what I heard, and this is how it changed my life.’ They can argue with a sermon, but they can’t argue with your story. They can’t argue with what God has done for you. So use that story to build the bridge.”
No one loves a good sermon more than I do, but I love to hear a born again believer tell of the difference Jesus has made in his/her life. If you have accepted Jesus as you Lord and Savior, you have a powerful witness tool all your own. Use that tool to help the lost find their way home. Your story may bring about the turning point in their spiritual life, and when you meet them in heaven they will tell you what a difference you made.
“I pray that you may be active in sharing your faith, so that you will have a full understanding of every good thing we have in Christ.” [Philemon :6]