“What is man that you are mindful of him?” (Psalm 8:4a)
As a born again, redeemed by Christ child of God, Have you ever considered who you really are? Do you know what it means to be a member of God’s family?
I recently received the following in a daily devotional. This would be great to cut out or copy and put it in a prominent place where you can read it often. Knowing who we are in Christ should give us great peace, joy and confidence.
I am a child of God. “But as many received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name: who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.” (John 1:12-13)
I am saved by grace. “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9)
I am alive to God and dead to sin. “Likewise you also, reckon yourselves to be dead indeed to sin, but alive to God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:11)
I am sanctified. “For them I sanctify myself, that they too may be truly sanctified.” (John 17:19)
I am a new creation. “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come.” (2 Corinthians 5:7)
I am a royal son or daughter. “But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people belonging to God, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.” (1 Peter 2:9)
I am reconciled to God. “That God was reconciling the world to Himself in Christ, not counting men’s sins against them. And He has committed to us the message of reconciliation.” (2 Corinthians 5:19)
I am free. “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” (John 8:36)
I am justified. “Know that a man is not justified by observing the law, but by faith in Jesus Christ. So we, too, have put our faith in Christ Jesus that we may be justified by faith in Christ and not by observing the law, because by observing the law no one will be justified.” (Galatians 2:16)
I am chosen. “For He chose us in Him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in His sight.” (Ephesians 1:4)
I am adopted. “Having predestined us to adoption as sons by Jesus Christ to Himself, according to the good pleasure of His will.” (Ephesians 1:5)
I am accepted. “To the praise of the glory of His grace, by which He made us accepted in the Beloved.” (Ephesians 1:6)
I am forgiven. “And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:32)
I am predestined. “In Him also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestined according to the purpose of Him who works all things according to the counsel of His will.” (Ephesians 1:11)
I am raised and seated in heavenly realms. “Raised us up together, and made us sit together in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus.” (Ephesians 2:6)
I am created for good works. “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God has prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.” (Ephesians 2:10)
I am called to eternal glory. “But may the God of all grace, who called us to His eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after you have suffered a while, perfect, establish, strengthen and settle you.” (1 Peter 5:10)
I am more than a conqueror. “Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.” (Romans 8:37)
I am an overcomer. “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
I am never forsaken. “For He [God] Himself has said, I will not in any way fail you nor give you up nor leave you without support. [I will] not, [I will] not, [I will] not in any degree leave you helpless nor forsake nor let [you] down (relax My hold on you)! [Assuredly not!]” (Hebrews 13:5, AMP)
I am the righteousness of God in Christ. “This righteousness from God comes through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe.” (Romans 3:22)
Without truly knowing who we are in Him, we will always struggle, attempting to gain our identity from “having and doing it all,” as opposed to getting our identity from Christ. [by Christine Caine]
This is great! Always remember who you are in Christ. He has taken care of all you will ever need, including your eternity. No wonder we call Him “savior”.
Anytime the enemy tries to tell you that you are worthless or that God does not love you, or tries to steal your joy and peace, read these Scriptures to remind your self who you are in Christ. Always remember how much Your Heavenly Father loves you.