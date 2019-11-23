‘Look at the birds. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, for your heavenly Father feeds them. And aren’t you far more valuable to him than they are? [Matthew 6:26]
When fall comes to East Texas, there are few places more beautiful. I love to take a long walk in the woods on a crisp, clear day and talk to the Lord. On such a walk, I came upon a flock of small birds just singing at the top of their beaks. I found a fallen tree, sat down and listened to them for a time. The longer I listened, the more I marveled at how happy and carefree they seemed.
Then I began to wonder why it is so difficult for us to enjoy life as they do. Oh, sure I thought of the obvious: they don’t have jobs, or money trouble. They worry about nothing. As far as I know, they are incapable of worry. Of all of God’s creatures, we humans are the only ones who worry.
It is the price we pay for superior intellect. We may be smarter, but are we wiser? Perhaps the big difference is the fact that a bird does not need any more than he has. A human feels he needs more – much more than he has.
What do we truly need? Shelter – a place to protect us from the elements, a place to sleep safely and comfortably. Do we need a big, expensive house? No, we WANT one.
Food – our bodies require a certain amount of nutrition to function and stay healthy. Do we need a large quantity of expensive food? No, we WANT to eat more than we need.
Clothing – of course we need clothing to protect us from the elements and to cover our bodies. [the establishment frowns on nakedness]. Do we need the most expensive, designer fashions? No – we WANT the fancy, expensive clothes.
Transportation – we need a way to get from here to there: work, school, church, groceries, shop, relatives. Do we need the newest, most expensive automobiles? No, we WANT them.
Now, before I sound to hypocritical, let me say I like good food, new clothes and cars. I have much more than I need, so this lesson is for myself. I have always wanted more than I needed, but with that condition comes much stress and strain. By wanting less, we know that we can worry less. Learning to get by with less “stuff” can surely lead us to more peace of mind. With more peace of mind we are happier and healthier, and better witnesses for our Lord. Thinking more on spiritual matters and less on physical matters takes us closer to Jesus, and the closer we get to Jesus the more we enjoy our time on earth.
The bottom line – let us learn to differentiate our needs from our wants, and live with less worry and more peace.
Said the robin to the sparrow, ‘I would really like to know why those anxious human beings rush around and worry so.”
Said the sparrow to the robin, ‘Friend, I think that it must be that they have no Heavenly Father such as cares for you and me.”