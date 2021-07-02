As Independence Day approaches, we need to be thankful for the freedom that we have experienced in our generation. We have never known slavery. We have never suffered through Communism. Other than September 11th, we have witnessed few of the horrors that past generations have had to endure. It is a joy to wake up each morning and know that we each have the freedom to make our own decisions. If you see a veteran this week, take time to shake their hand and say thank you for protecting the freedom that is often taken for granted.
I believe one of the primary reasons that our freedom has continued is because of this countries Bible- teaching churches. Our nation has been more than a haven for the huddled masses. American Christians have been active throughout her history with sharing the Good News with the entire world. Psalms 33:12a “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord…” According to the Bible, God’s blessings are upon a people that honor and worship God. God’s blessings are also on the individual that follows this principle, so I encourage you in your personal walk with God. It is important and it does matter.
As we celebrate our nation’s 240th birthday, let us resolve to do more for God with the freedoms that He has given us. I am thankful for our leaders and our soldiers that have fought for our freedoms, but I know that our God is the one that turns the heart of kings, and he can change the course of nations. In what pundits are calling a pivotal election year, we need God’s saints everywhere to rise up in service and impact their peers with the timeless message of the cross. Psalm 72:17, “His name shall endure for ever: his name shall be continued as long as the sun: and men shall be blessed in him: all nations shall call him blessed.”