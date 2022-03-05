Give up desserts? Or cheeseburgers? How about french fries? No problem for the Olympic athletes that competed this year. These men and women consider sacrifices a small price to pay to stand at the top of the podium, hear their national anthem and have a gold medal placed around their neck. Many athletes have sacrificed time with their family and put in many long hours of training, and do it willingly without complaints.
The Apostle Paul wrote “I BESEECH you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.” (Romans 12:1) When asked to do acts of service, Christians often submit a variety of excuses, missing their “golden sacrifice.” Paul said that serving God is a “reasonable service.” Even our greatest sacrifice is small in comparison to His.
Just as sacrifice and hard work wins Olympic gold, these same traits play an important part in the life of a Christian. The gold medals that we are competing for are not for this side of earth. Matthew 6:20 says, “But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal.” A Christian should be sacrificing not for the praise of men and women, but to hear God say, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
Have you considered your “golden sacrifice?” What is it that God has asked you to do for Him? Hebrews 12:1-2 “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.”