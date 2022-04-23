Originally from Morehead City, North Carolina, Evangelist Adrian Burden was saved in a junior service. At the age of 16, while at camp, God called him to preach. He followed God’s call to Pensacola Christian College, from which he graduated with an undergraduate degree in ’06 and a master’s in Biblical exposition in ‘08.
Along the way, Adrian counseled at the Bill Rice Ranch and traveled with a ministry called Truth Alive, both of which provided invaluable experience with youth and teen ministry. He also spent three years assisting a church planting ministry in Mobile, Alabama. Thanks to this practical experience, he can now run a VBS, a teen rally or a Sunday service with equal proficiency.
Upon graduation, Adrian set out with just $36 in his bank account and a booking for one meeting in South Dakota. Since then, God has provided. Rather than cold-calling churches to introduce themselves, the family prays that their ministry will prompt pastors to refer them to other places where their gifts may be used.
Domestic and international camp work, vacation Bible schools, youth campaigns and conferences, revival services, back-to-school revivals, hosting mission trips, overseas youth ministry — God has opened all these avenues and more for Burden Ministries to invest in this generation.
Evangelism is needed everywhere; and in 2015, God placed it on the family’s hearts to learn Spanish. Adrian, his wife Tabitha, and their two girls, Jasmine and Janae, have been blessed to impact the Spanish-speaking community, both at home and overseas! Check out their website at www.burdenministries.com.
On April 24-27, the Burden family will be in revival meetings at Heritage Baptist in Jefferson. This is their third trip to Heritage, and they are a favorite with our church family. Adrian will be preaching Sunday morning (tomorrow) at 11 a.m., Sunday evening at 6 p.m., and Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Food will be served after each service, and Wednesday night will be youth emphasis night. Come on over to Jefferson and hear some great preaching from a Spirit-filled man that passionately loves people from all backgrounds.
Burden ministries exists to glorify God through the clear, passionate, worldwide proclamation of the gospel for the purpose of evangelizing the lost, edifying the saints and equipping the body of Christ.