All of his 81 years, Dr. Vernard Ben Kendrick lived missions. In 1949, he and his wife Nina began serving in what was then French Equatorial Africa, now Central African Republic and Chad. He served full-time on the field until 1970, but he never retired from missions.
As a teenager, this preacher was so blessed to read and re-read Dr Kendrick’s missionary books. Buried Alive for Christ especially touched my heart in a significant way. His books are wonderful reading for anyone considering missionary work, especially in a closed or third-world country.
This writer met him in the 1990s while in seminary at Indiana Baptist College. As a missions major, it was a privilege to take every class that he taught. His love for reaching the world was easy to see. The stories of God working in miraculous ways on the mission field firmly planted in my mind the great power of God.
I remember the time he stood in chapel and read a sermon. It was the first time I had ever seen this done, but it was powerful, and the altar filled with young people dedicating themselves to the Lord.
I traveled with him on a preaching trip in Minnesota in 1999. What an unforgettable time. He never met a young man or woman who he did not see potential in, and he willingly invested in their life. His investment in my life was personal and powerful.
When Brother Ben passed away on July 13, 2009, I got in my car and drove the 800 miles to attend his funeral. Never a man has walked the earth who touched my life more than this man. He changed the course of my life for the better, and I am thankful for the opportunity to tell him so. Psalms 34:8 says, “O taste and see that the LORD is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him.”