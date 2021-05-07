Dear Mom,
On this Mother’s Day, I would like to write you and say thank you. We have not always seen eye to eye. In fact, we disagree on many things. You are never afraid to voice your opinion, but you always have good intentions and love in your heart. One thing that we can always agree on is our love for one another.
Mom, I am so grateful for my raising. Proverbs 1:8 says, “My son, hear the instruction of thy father, and forsake not the law of thy mother.” I am thankful for the “law” that you set in my life. You were never afraid of your job as a parent — to put your foot down, to teach me right from wrong, to make sure I did my absolute best. You always let me know I had a mom who cared about me, who believed in me, who was there for me no matter what. Growing up with that kind of love and support made such a difference in my life; it made me who I am today.
As I go through life, I always appreciate your strength and purity, your fierce sense of pride, your generous heart and sensitivity, and your sense of humor. Thank you, Mom for setting me an example in unconditional devotion to God and your fervent prayer for those around you. Thank you for always believing in me.
Thank you for the many hours rocking me and praying for me as a baby—I think I was a fussy little child! Your prayer was that I would serve God with my life, and I am thankful that God answered those prayers.
Exodus 20:12 says, “Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee.” I pray that I will always honor you. I love you with all my heart.
With love,
Your son.