A Dallas Cowboys fan was standing near the top row at AT&T stadium in Arlington. He was barely able to see the field from where he was, and all he could afford was in the standing room only section. Far below he noticed a vacant seat about 10 rows back near the 50-yard line. It was still unoccupied when the second quarter started, so he made his way down and asked the man seated next to it if anyone was sitting there.
The man responded, “No, you are welcome to sit here.”
The man could not believe his fortune. A few minutes later he asked the man if he knew whose seat this was. The man told him, “For 10 years it had been my wife’s seat but that she had passed away recently.”
After giving his condolences, and still feeling sorry for the nice man, the fan asked him if he had a friend or family member that he could have offered the seat instead of just leaving it vacant.
The man replied, “No, they’re all at the funeral.”
People take their football serious, especially in Texas! Sports are fine, if kept in the right perspective. Sadly, if people took the things of God as serious as they do things like football, we could see revival. We have a great need for dedication in the Lord’s service.
2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
As COVID-19 has progressed, people have adjusted, and sporting events have refilled to their former sell-out capacities. In communicating with local pastors, the same resurgence has not happened to most churches. Psalms 85:6 questions, “Wilt thou not revive us again: that thy people may rejoice in thee?” What will it take to see revival again?