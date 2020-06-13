A treasure chest full of gold, jewelry and other valuables worth $1 million was found in the Rocky Mountains, according to author and art dealer Forrest Fenn, who hid it more than a decade ago.
Many treasure hunters were inspired to look for the valuable chest. The treasure was said to be north of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and many deciphered clues from Fenn’s writing, including a 24-line poem published in his 2010 autobiography, “The Thrill of the Chase.”
The state of Texas has an estimated $340 million in buried treasure, more than any other state in the United states. Across the state are countless stories and legends of buried loot. On cannot help but dream of finding one of these and living a life of ease for the remainder of our days. Maybe we can strike it rich in our own backyards? As much as we would like to dig up a box of gold from behind my tool shed, we should realize that it is highly unlikely. Fortunately, there is treasure to be found in our lives that has much greater value than a dump truck of diamonds. If you have a copy of a Bible, you have a treasure book of knowledge.
Just reading this Holy Book will reap great rewards! Revelation 1:3 says, “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.” Queen Elizabeth II put it this way, “To what greater inspiration and counsel can we turn than to the imperishable truth to be found in this treasure house, the Bible?”
The Bible always tells the truth. It speaks to our heart honestly and penetrates our heart to meet our deepest needs. An abundance of stuff will never meet our need like Jesus will. Luke 12:21 says, “So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God.” William Penn said this, “Knowledge is the treasure of a wise man.” A wise man will spend time soaking up the knowledge found in God’s Word. Matthew 6:21 says, “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”