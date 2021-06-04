For many years, an archaeologist named Howard Carter searched in vain for the tomb of King Tutankhamen. Most of his peers believed it was a futile search, but Carter disagreed. For more than thirty years he continued his search. Finally, his last sponsor decided to stop funding the project.
In the fall of 1922, with funds almost completely gone, he found a hidden staircase near another tomb. After seemingly endless searching, Carter had located the tomb of King Tut. This would become one of the greatest archaeological finds of all time. Inside the tomb was unfathomable riches which had rested untouched for thousands of years.
Mr. Carter believed that this treasure could be found and put in the years of sacrifice to do it. Even he was not completely certain that this tomb was real—no one really was sure. The application for the Christian comes in our search for the wisdom of God. We can guarantee great reward if we commit to searching for the wisdom of God. It is most certainly real!
Proverbs 2:1-5 says, “My son, if thou wilt receive my words, and hide my commandments with thee; So that thou incline thine ear unto wisdom, and apply thine heart to understanding; Yea, if thou criest after knowledge, and liftest up thy voice for understanding; If thou seekest her as silver, and searchest for her as for hid treasures; Then shalt thou understand the fear of the LORD, and find the knowledge of God.”
Do you see the confidence of the promise? If we receive the Word of God, and we seek for it as the treasure that it certainly is, we will without doubt find what we seek. Spend some time this week searching the Bible and you will never walk away disappointed. 2 Timothy 2:15 says, “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”