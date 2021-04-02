What is the value of the resurrection of Jesus? To the Christian, nothing could be more priceless. When Jesus rose from the dead, everything changed. All things in the future were different because of this great event.
Because of this, the resurrection of Christ is worth trusting. This author trusts the biblical account with all his heart. This is what faith is all about, but it is a faith well founded and grounded in an infallible Word. Trust in what Jesus did. 1 Peter 1:18-19 says, “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers; But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”
The resurrection is also worth teaching. This message is worth sharing with everyone! This could be the last Easter Sunday that we experience. Death could take us, or Jesus could return. What are we doing to reach those around us with this great message? The message of the angels shared at the empty tomb was to go quickly and tell others that He arose. Are we doing this great work?
The resurrection is worth trials. Serving God will often bring trials. The Apostle Paul wrote in Philippians 3:10, “That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death.” Whatever trials come because of our faith in a risen Savior are worth the pain.
The resurrection is worth taking. Today is the day of salvation. Do not wait and continue to put accepting this free gift. Jesus said, “I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.” Romans 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” This is a truth you can know today! 1 John 5:13 says, “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.”