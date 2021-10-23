“Almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.” This has been a common phrase when someone “almost” gets something done. Nuclear bombs could be added to this list, but you get the picture.
In Acts 26, the Apostle Paul delivers a passionate sermon to some important men. One of those men had his heart stirred by the message, but that was as far as it went. King Agrippa says to Paul at the close of the sermon, “Almost thou persuadest me to be a Christian.”
Just hearing the message and having an earnest answer only qualifies as an “almost.” Mark Twain said, “The difference between the right word and the almost right word is the difference between lightning and the lightning bug.” King Agrippa’s words ultimately feel empty and shallow.
John 3:3 says, “Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” Accepting the gospel message is simply the only way to Heaven.
There could be some reading this that are similar to King Agrippa. They have heard the message, and it touched their heart. They have almost accepted the truth, but at the last moment they turned away.
Matthew 7:22-23 tells us, “Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.”
Charles Hadden Spurgeon said, “Almost persuaded to be a Christian is like the man who was almost pardoned, but he was hanged; like the man who was almost rescued, but he was burned in the house. A man that is almost saved is damned.”
Someday, everyone will stand before the Lord and give an account. In that day, almost will not work! Do not wait another day. “Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”