What is a good friend? Well, good friends are loyal and accept you for who you are during both the good and bad times. Good friends are also honest, loyal, and trustworthy. Most importantly, people want friends who listen to them.
In I Samuel 18, Jonathan and David were great friends. They had a strong friendship. The Bible says that their souls were “knit” together. This word meant that they tied themselves together firmly by unbreakable bonds. David wrote in Psalms 133:1, “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!”
It was a selfless friendship. The Bible says that Jonathan loved David as strongly as he loved himself. That was a wonderful friendship, and one worthy of imitation. Jesus said, “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
It was a sacrificial friendship. Jonathan gave David his own robe and his military equipment. Jonathan was the king’s son, and this brought great honor to David. A real friend is willing to give in a sacrificial way to help others. Jesus said, “Give to every man that asketh of thee; and of him that taketh away thy goods ask them not again.”
It was a steadfast friendship. Jonathan and David made a covenant, or a commitment. These were not just empty words, but a promise of an unwavering friendship. Proverbs 17:17 says, “A friend loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.”
What kind of friend are you? Choose your friends carefully, but when you do find a good one, stick with them no matter what. Be the kind of friend that brings those around you closer to God. Remember the great challenge in 1 John 3:16; “Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.”