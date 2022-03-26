After leading a group of Roman senators to assassinate Julius Caesar, Marcus Junius Brutus minted a coin to mark the occasion. Soon, one of these rare coins is expected to be auctioned off for several million dollars.
“It’s priceless, but it still has a price tag,” said Arturo Russo, the managing director overseeing the sale. “To have a coin that commemorates such a well-known event, such a famous event, an event that has changed completely the course of history is quite extraordinary.”
Much is made of collectibles like this one, but let’s think about another well-known event which also involved a priceless gift. 1 Corinthians 1:18 says, “For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.”
God has given the world a priceless gift which has completely changed the course of history. This special offering is the gift of salvation through His Son, Jesus Christ. Romans 6:23 tells us, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” This is an invaluable gift which no one can afford.
The good news is God offers salvation free of charge. Can you imagine showing up at this coin auction and the auctioneer giving you the priceless piece of history? That would be amazing — a poor person would be instantly rich! Even more wonderful is that God has given us eternal life at no cost to us.
The best thing that can happen to you is not winning the lottery or becoming famous. The greatest event in your life should be your salvation. If you are not a believer, would you trust Him today? Romans 10:9 says, “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” 2 Corinthians 9:15 says, “Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.” Salvation is truly an extraordinary gift.