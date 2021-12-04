Thanksgiving has past, and we are now entering the Christmas season. Lights are going up, and decorations are everywhere. This pastor loves Christmas lights. Marshall has some of the best Christmas lights in all of Texas, and they are beautiful this year.
In the spiritual sense, the Bible says that God directs the light. 2 Corinthians 4:6 says, “For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.”
We are His lights to brighten up the dark world. Our job is to light up wherever we are. Matthew 5:14 says, “Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.” As believers, are we lighting up the season? We should be.
Sadly, on a recent trip to the local Walmart, this pastor could find no Christmas decorations sold that showed Christ in any way. No mangers, no wise men, no shepherds. Nothing that pointed to Jesus Christ, but it is not Walmart’s business to shine. It is the Christian’s job.
We need to get back to lighting up the season. There is a world that desperately needs to hear it. This Christmas, we will see family and friends that we may only see once a year. Who will shine for them? I hope you will.
Ephesians 2:10 says, “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.” We are created to shine for Jesus. If we are not shining, we are no more useful than a non-functioning tangle of old Christmas lights. Matthew 5:15 tells us, “Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.” Go out and shine for Jesus all this season!