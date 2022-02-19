“And it came to pass, when they were gone over, that Elijah said unto Elisha, Ask what I shall do unto thee, before I be taken away from thee. And Elisha said, I pray thee, let a double portion of thy spirit rest upon me. And he said, thou hast asked a hard thing: nevertheless if thou see me when I am taken from thee, it shall be so unto thee.” — 2 Kings 2:9-10
Have you ever asked for something that seemed impossible? Many problems and goals seem like they can never be overcome, but God is able to do more than we ask or even think. Mark 10:27 says, “With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible.”
The prophet Elisha had asked a hard thing, but was it too hard for God? No way! Elisha did twice as many miracles as Elijah, including the last one long after he had passed away. A dead man returned to life as his body touched the bones of Elisha. Now that is a hard thing!
There is a song that says, “God can do anything, anything, anything; God can do anything but fail.” Do not put limitations on the Lord, even when you do not think something is possible. Jeremiah 33:3 says, “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.”
Do not be fearful to pray an impossible prayer and ask for the hard things. God wants to do great things with our simple faith in Him. Hebrews 11:6 says, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”