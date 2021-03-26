Matthew 28:6 says, “He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.”
Although every Sunday is a repeated celebration the resurrection, Easter is a special time for the Christian church to celebrate the risen Savior. The Easter season is often hijacked by the commercialism of the world, but inside the church it is still a special day of remembrance.
Why is the resurrection of Jesus Christ so important? The resurrection proves that Jesus is the Christ and the Son of God. Everything He said and did was genuine. The resurrection means Jesus is still with us and is leading us in our daily lives.
The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the key truth of the Christian faith. Without it there is no Christian faith.
The importance of the resurrection of Jesus Christ cannot be overemphasized. 1 Corinthians 15:13 says, “But if there be no resurrection of the dead, then is Christ not risen.” That verse means without the resurrection there is no Christianity, and the following things would be true:
1. The Christian message is empty and so is faith because Christ is not who He said He was.
2. The apostles are liars for bearing witness to a resurrection that did not happen.
3. No forgiveness has been awarded forsin.
4. Those who have died believing in Christ have no hope.
5. If hope in Christ is reduced to this life, Christians are individuals to be pitied above all people.
Thankfully, we know that the resurrection did happen, and we do have a faith to turn to. The truth that Jesus Christ rose from the dead demonstrated his ability to give us new life and a future home in heaven. This Easter we can worship a risen Savior with supreme confidence!