This world gets increasingly chaotic, and danger to our spiritual and physical well-being is ever-present. How can we protect ourselves? We need a shield! Proverbs 30:5 says, “Every word of God is pure: he is a shield unto them that put their trust in him.”
A medieval shield was a broad piece of armor made of rigid material and carried for safety against hurled or thrusted weapons. The Bible is the same kind of shield to us in these times of peril. Of course, it is an offensive weapon as well (a Sword) but the Scripture is a wonderful defense for the Christian when used properly.
Have you put your trust in God? It is most important. Ephesians 6:16 says, “Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.”
The only way we can survive the wickedness of the time we live is the Word of God. John Bunyan was an English writer and Puritan preacher best remembered for writing Pilgrim’s Progress. He suffered a long prison term just for preaching the Bible. To go free, all John Bunyan had to do was make one promise. He must agree not to preach anymore. Bunyan’s simple answer: “If I was out of prison today, I would preach the gospel again tomorrow by the help of God.” He spent twelve years in prison for his faith.
How could a man stand that firm on his principles? Charles Spurgeon said, “If you cut him, (John Bunyan) He’d bleed Scripture!”
The Psalmist wrote, “Thou art my hiding place and my shield: I hope in thy word.” What are you using for a shield to get you through these uncertain times? Anything but the Bible is going to get a person in serious trouble.
The Bible does you no good sitting on your shelf, or even in your lap for church services. 2 Timothy 2:15 challenges to “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”
Old timers said, “you can’t get blood out of a turnip.” The question is, if we “cut” you, would you ”bleed” Scripture?