Deer season is upon us, and everywhere you look, camouflage is in style. This writer thinks it is classy and elegant year around, but that is beside the point. When hunting season begins, hunters start thinking about how to blend in.
Camouflage is good for hunting, but it is never good for the Christian. Why? Because we are children of the light. The Devil, however, is all about blending in. Ephesians 6:11 says, “Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.” He is tricky, and the Bible says that he conceals himself as an “angel of light”.
Believers should not camouflage but shine forth. Philippians 2:15 tells us, “That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world.” Jesus said, “Ye are the light of the world.”’
If we hide that light that is within us, how will the light shine in this dark world? The sad answer is that it will not. If there was ever a time that Christians need to shine, it is now.
When the lights go off in a cave, it gets really dark. Even the smallest light shines bright in those conditions. The same opportunity is available for a Christian in these days. It is not hard to shine bright if we will let Jesus shine through us.
During this hunting season, wear the camouflage clothes, conceal your scent, and even paint your face to blend into your hunting blind. Just do not be a camouflage Christian. Ephesians 5:8 says, “For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light.”