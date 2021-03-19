Sometimes God rearranges our schedules just to prove that His way is better. Romans 11:33 says, “O the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! how unsearchable are his judgments, and his ways past finding out!”
Several years ago, Heritage Baptist Church had one of the most unique Easter services in the history of the church. God upstaged our special Easter programs with a dramatic storm.
The church served breakfast on Sunday morning, and had a great turnout. That was a good thing because only those that came to the breakfast were able to get to the service that day.
At about 10 A.M., a tremendous storm hit the Jefferson area. Heavy rain, high winds, lightning, and hail swept across the church parking lot. At least one car window broke from hail and wind.
The power went out, and the church congregation went into a mad scramble looking for the Christmas candles. At least this was not the year that the pastor stored the candles in the attic and melted down the entire supply!
It was not an option not to have services. It got warm, and the sound system was down, but the service still went forward. This day became one of the most special memories the church has ever had. Nahum 1:3 says, “The LORD hath his way in the whirlwind and in the storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet.”
Spiritual decisions made in that service changed the course of lives. Sometimes bad situations turn into a tool for good. The cross is a good example. A. W. Tozer said, “The cross is the lightning rod of grace that short-circuits God’s wrath to Christ so that only the light of His love remains for believers.”