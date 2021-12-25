Jonah had to go through the belly of a great fish to learn his lesson. Joseph was taken through great trials to get to where God wanted him. Philippians 4:4 says, “Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, Rejoice.” It is probable the “again” is put here to remind us of the importance of always rejoicing.
This pastor never has to look for illustrations for sermons. Things happen to our family all the time that make wonderful tales. This week while traveling in Kentucky for Christmas, we were scheduled to stay at a large house that is owned by a church in Bowling Green and located on a street right behind the church.
When we arrived, the mid-week service had already started. Because of a late start and traffic we were running behind. We did not want to cause a stir with a large family arriving 30 minutes late for church, so we decided to go ahead and go to the house. The pastor had told us where the keys were located, so we grabbed them and started to unload.
Unfortunately, no one had turned the alarm system off in the house! Here we are, standing in front of the house with the security system making plenty of racket, and the men of the church are starting to peek out the front door. Naturally, the person with the code to deactivate the alarm was in the middle of his Christmas sermon.
Soon we are in conversation with the Bowling Green sheriff department who responded to the scene of the crime! Lets just say it would have been much quieter if we had just slipped into the back pew during the service. Did we learn our lesson with this event? Let’s hope so!
May we rejoice always during this holiday season. We hope all of you have a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.