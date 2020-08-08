Proverbs 16:3 says, “Commit thy works unto the Lord, and thy thoughts shall be established.” We live in a day of no commitment. People are no longer committed to marriage, church, and the company they work for. Folks make purchases of homes and cars without a sense of moral obligation to make the payments.
Athletes sign contracts one day and break the same contract the next. Even the phone and internet companies are offering no commitment plans to cater to a society that prefers that very thing. In 1519, the Spanish explorer, Cortez, landed in Vera Cruz, Mexico.
His purpose in coming was to conquer the area with a small force of 700 men. When all the men and supplies were ashore, Cortez ordered the ships burned. The small army watched from the shore as their only means of retreat burned and sank in the Gulf of Mexico. Forward into the Mexican interior was the only direction left to go. Retreat was no longer an option. Commitment requires courage.
The Bible story of Daniel is a great example. In Daniel 1:8 it tells us, “But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself…” Daniel decided early on that He was going to commit to the cause, and years later he was able to face the lion’s den with courage because of that decision.
The apostle Paul stayed committed to the end, and he wrote in his last recorded book, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” If you want to finish like Paul than you need to commit your life as he did. Why not make a new commitment to the Lord today? The year 2020 requires courage. Like Cortez, you may need to “burn some bridges” and keep pressing forward.
Pastor Seth Buckner is the pastor of Heritage Baptist Church in Jefferson. He can be reached via email at pastorseth@hopeatheritage.com.