Mark 9:29 says, “And he (Jesus) said unto them, This kind can come forth by nothing, but by prayer and fasting.” We understand the power of fasting, but when was the last time you heard about someone doing it? Jesus spoke these words to the disciples, who could not carry out the work they thought they could do.
A few years ago, this writer did a survey with his adult Bible class members at church. One of the questions was, “Have you ever fasted?” Another question was, “If yes, when was the last time you did fast?” Out of dozens of responses, only two had ever fasted, and both had not done it for years. What spiritually is not getting done in our lives?
Matthew 17:21 says, “Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.” The word “fast” or “a fasting” is tsom in the Hebrew and nesteia in the Greek language. The Hebrew translation would be “not to eat.” The Greek interpretation is “no food.”
The importance of fasting cannot be overstated. It is the process of denying ourselves something to reach the throne of God. Fasting is a way to show God how serious we are about our relationship with Him. Those hunger pains help remind us of what we are sacrificing for.
There are many ways to fast, but all of them have great potential to help you grow spiritually. Fasting and praying can permanently change your life. Jesus Himself spent many days fasting when He was in His earthly ministry. Fasting should glorify God not self. Never should it be an emotional experience for a selfish cause. God will honor the Christian who is truly seeking Him. Psalms 105:4 says, “Seek the LORD, and his strength: seek his face evermore.”