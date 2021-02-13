This Valentine’s Day will be unusually cold for our part of the country. The weather folks are referring to something called a Polar Vortex. This is an arctic blast with a capital ‘B’!
This writer read a story about a young woman who was in college. Her boyfriend took her out to a fancy restaurant and gave her roses.
When she returned to her dorm, she picked up the campus paper. The newspaper had a section for student messages, and she wanted to see if he had written a sweet message to her.
Near the bottom of the page she found it: “Bonnie, what are you looking here for? Aren’t dinner and flowers enough? Love, Scott.”
There is no reason for our coldness in our love. It will not hurt to show that love in every way possible. In fact, we have every reason to hug those we love a little tighter this year (body heat). A Christian should warm up a room, not cause it to get colder.
Matthew’s Gospel speaks about love in the last days and says that the love of many shall wax cold. Unfortunately, we can see this coldness happening all around us.
The need for the warmth of love is one of our most basic and fundamental needs. Love is powerful because it transforms and grows throughout your life. Do not let your love get cold!
Love is more important than money. Love is greater than power and honor. Let us all decide to love the way a Christian believer should.
In Matthew 22:37-40, Jesus shares this great truth: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”