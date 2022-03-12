Matthew 28: 16-20 records what we call the “Great Commission.” Jesus challenges His followers to serve faithfully after He is gone. This is one of the most familiar passages in the Bible. In reading it this week, one verse stood out. Matthew 28:17 says, “And when they saw him, they worshipped him; but some doubted.”
Doubt is a very real thing. Can we worship Jesus and still have doubt? Yes! These disciples had followed Jesus for three years and had seen countless miracles. They had seen lives changed. They had been firsthand witnesses of the resurrected Christ. In all of this, they still experienced doubt.
This is the eternal struggle of the Christian. Paul wrote to Timothy and said, “I will therefore that men pray every where, lifting up holy hand, without wrath and doubting.”
We do not justify and excuse our doubts, but the Lord does help us when we struggle. We need to cry out like the father with the sick son, “Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.” Moses doubted that he could speak, so God sent him Aaron. Gideon put out a fleece, and God answered him and strengthened his faith. God will send you help as well.
Many years ago, a man stood on the streets of New York City and offered $20 gold pieces for $1 each. All day he kept up loudly announcing his wares, but of the thousands that passed him, most paid no attention to him. Those that did mocked and laughed at him. Unbelief kept them from experiencing a great return on their money that day.
The Bible is full of challenges to our faith, so will we take the challenges, or will we pass by? God is not impressed with your form, but He is impressed by your faith. Christianity is full of people who worship, but still doubt. Do not be one of them. I Corinthians 2:5 says, “That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.”