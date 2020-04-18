I Peter 5:10 says, “But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.” God’s grace is the unmerited favor of God. We do not deserve the grace of God, but it is freely given by Him. God has a reason for everything that happens in your life. He is working on your behalf even when it may seem like He is not. He is working on our behalf even during pandemics.
In the book The Hiding Place, Corrie ten Boom tells the story of her imprisonment at Ravensbruck. The barrack they lived in had an epidemic of terrible fleas. Corrie began to complain, but her sister told her they should give thanks for everything. Corrie retorted, “There’s no way even God could make me thankful for a flea.” As time went on, they realized that their lodging was the only place in the camp that the guards stayed out of simply because of the fleas. Corrie was able to hide the Bible and lead studies with the other prisoners.
Grace is present during the “flea” times of life. Grace brings clarity and reason to a world that says otherwise. “The Solid Rock” was written years ago by a Baptist pastor and is a favorite song of believers everywhere.
“My hope is built on nothing less, Than Jesus’ blood and righteousness; I dare not trust the sweetest frame, But wholly lean on Jesus’ name. On Christ the solid Rock, I stand; All other ground is sinking sand, All other ground is sinking sand. When darkness veils His lovely face, I rest on His unchanging grace; In every high and stormy gale, My anchor holds within the veil. On Christ the solid Rock, I stand; All other ground is sinking sand, All other ground is sinking sand.”