This Sunday we will be celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. What a special thought for an extraordinary day. Let us think about four simple words that are important to our walk with the Lord, especially when it comes to serving a risen Savior.
Remember. Luke 24:8 said, “And they remembered his words.” Sometimes our memory is faulty. How we need to remember the wonderful words of the Lord. We need to remember who saved us, who keeps us, and who resurrected for us.
Respond. Luke 24:9 says, “And returned from the sepulchre, and told all these things unto the eleven, and to all the rest.” The fact that Jesus is alive should change the way we live our lives. Serving a risen Savior is a big deal. It should make us read our Bible more. It should make us pray more. It should make us worship more and with a greater passion.
Reach. Matthew 28:18-20 says, “And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.” The resurrection should make us want to reach the world. Christ was witnessing while suffering on the cross — do you think reaching folks was important to him? Jesus taught people without sleep, and without food — do you think that the ministry was important to him?
Request. The final word is probably the most important. What happened during the resurrection is miraculous. What happened afterwards was equally amazing. A great revival swept through Jerusalem, and many people came to Jesus. The church began to grow at an incredible pace. A great revival was the result of the resurrection. May the Lord give us a passion to request a revival. How our country needs a renewal. Psalms 85:6 says, “Wilt thou not revive us again: that thy people may rejoice in thee?”