Bobby Bonner grew up in Southwest Texas in a town called Leakey. He was from a poor family and was the youngest of four children. As a young man he wanted to become a major league baseball player more than anything else.
Bonner excelled at sports, and ultimately received a full scholarship to play shortstop at Texas A&M. In four seasons he set 19 records and led the team to four College World Series appearances. The Baltimore Orioles drafted “Iron Man” Cal Ripken in the second round and Bonner in the third round.
In 1978, while playing in the minor leagues, Bonner trusted Christ as his Savior at a local church. This decision would ultimately change the course of his life. He ultimately would play in the major leagues for Baltimore, but God had something bigger for him than baseball. At 28 years old, at the prime of his career, Bonner walked away from baseball.
In 1986, Bonner surrendered his life to go to Zambia, Africa as a missionary. Since that time, his ministry has seen thousands of people come to the Lord. He has had malaria 19 times, back water fever, and been chased by rhinos and hippos. He has had king cobras try to get into his house and been spit on by spitting cobras.
Bonner said this about Africa, “My desire is to evangelize, plant churches, and disciple those who have been born again. What a plan! What a place! What a God!” Bonner will be in Jefferson, Texas on this Sunday, August 8th. He will be speaking at Heritage Baptist Church in the 11 AM service as part of their mission’s revival. Come meet a former major league player that God has used to start over 200 churches in seven different countries. Bonner will leave a forever impression on you.