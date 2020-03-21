Seriously, have you ever seen anything like this? That is a rhetorical question, because we have never seen anything like this in the United States. As this highly contagious virus spreads rapidly, fear is spreading even more rapidly.
What is even more alarming is the deaths. Were the people ready to die? Were they ready to face eternity? People are stocking up on masks, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper for some reason, but don’t forget the preparation for the future. You can know that you are ready for eternity.
Please accept the diagnosis: no matter how healthy our body is, our soul is infected with sin. Romans 3:23 says, “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God. The glory of God is Heaven, and we come short of getting there because of our sin.
Please accept the consequences: you sin is going to separate you from God and heaven for all eternity. Romans 6 23 says, “For the wages of sin is death…”
Please accept the cure: the good news is that Jesus took the punishment of Hell in our place. He paid for our sin with His life. Romans 6:23 continues “….but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” God’s way is easy. God’s way is simple. God’s way is free.
To receive this gift and the cure from sin, all you must do is repent of your sin and ask Jesus to save you. Romans 10:13 says, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
This virus is taking lives ever day as it sweeps across our country. Are you prepared for eternity? If you would like to talk with someone, call our church office at (903)665-8865 or my cell at (903)235-9623. We would love to pray with you and share the Lord with you during this time.