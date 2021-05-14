When young David met Goliath on the battlefield, he was faced with many questions that challenged his faith. Any battle entered as a Christian will often bring up more questions than answers. That is what faith is all about! Hebrews 11:1 says, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
David faced frightening questions. Put yourself in the shoes of those within earshot of Goliath. He was a scary dude! David wrote in Psalms, “The LORD is on my side; I will not fear: what can man do unto me?”
David faced family questions. His own brothers thought he was crazy for wanting to take on the giant. Remember, those around you are not always going to react well to faith. Deuteronomy 31:6 says, “Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”
David faced frustrating questions. Goliath was of great size and he took his time making sure that he degraded young David as much as possible. The enemy is always fearful of great faith and will often try to distract anyone who lives that way. Again, David wrote in Psalms 56:4; “In God I will praise his word, in God I have put my trust; I will not fear what flesh can do unto me.”
Thankfully, David had a fulfilling question answered. His reward was fitting to the size of his faith. The Bible tells us that God works according to our faith. Noah was probably told that he could not build an ark, but he did. Peter was probably told he could not walk on water, but he did. Faith brings some giant questions but remember that God has all the answers. Who will step out in faith and do something big for God?