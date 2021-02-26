When the “world famous” Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Feb. 2, who could know we were in for a such a cold snap? Although I never put much stock in a groundhog weather report, it does seem like it was pretty accurate this year.
Vesta Kelly said, “Snowflakes are one of nature’s most fragile things, but just look what they can do when they stick together.” How true that is! Frigid temperatures have broken records here in Texas, but thankfully the unusual cold seems to have moved out of our area.
In a day when much credit is given to climate change, what forces really govern the elements? If you believe the Bible, you understand that God ultimately controls the weather. Nahum 1:3 says, “The LORD hath his way in the whirlwind and in the storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet.”
God sent a destructive flood in Noah’s day but withheld the rain for three years in Elijah’s time. He sent darkness to the Egyptians and light to the Hebrews. God sent wind to part the Red Sea so His people could cross and escape. Jesus calmed the wind with His voice after walking on the water, bringing peace to his frightened disciples.
Matthew 5:45 tells us that God sends “rain on the just and on the unjust.” Not all storms are judgment, but God does use weather to get people’s attention. Psalm 148:8 says, “Fire, and hail; snow, and vapor; stormy wind fulfilling his word:”
Our country needs a lesson in trust and awareness of God. Weather often brings us back to the realization that we control very little, but He controls everything. “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”