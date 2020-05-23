Many folks enjoy bird watching. One of my daughters put out a hummingbird feeder for a school project, and what joy she had to see them hover in to drink. It was pretty cute to watch her sit at the window watching those little birds fly around. Her enthusiasm about the venture was contagious, and often others of her siblings would be lined up peering out the window in hopes of seeing another one come by.
Did you know that God is a bird watcher? Jesus spoke in Matthew 10:29, “Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? and one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father (knowing).” A farthing was a Roman coin equal to a half penny of our money. Jesus was saying that a sparrow is not worth much, but God cares so much about that little bird that He notices every time one is in distress.
Jesus goes on to say in Matthew 10:31, “Fear ye not therefore, ye are of more value than many sparrows.” The comparison Christ was making was that if He cares about a little bird (which he does), then just think how much more He care about us. Just considering that fact should take a big load off of our soul. I Peter 5:7 encourages us with this thought, “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”
Marshall and East Texas is home to some of the prettiest birds in the world. Many of you regularly feed these little guests at feeders in your yards or on your porches.
The next time you are bird watching, remember God is watching as well. That should remind us that He is watching us with even greater loving care.