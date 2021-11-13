Joseph’s life was a series of trials and misfortune. His early life has many valleys and few mountains. His mistreatment as a child by his siblings is well documented. The Bible shares the details of the hatred and cruelty of his brothers. Slavery is one of mans greatest evils, and Joseph becomes a slave. Prison is hard enough when you are guilty, but Joseph went to prison because of a lie. In prison he sat forgotten for years.
On the other hand, the story of Joseph takes a different turn. God raises him out of prison and lifts him to a place of power and prominence in Egypt. Joseph reunites with his brothers, and God uses Joseph to bring his brothers to repentance. Joseph ultimately has a joyful and tearful reunion with his father.
The one thing that holds true through all the highs and lows: God meant it for good! One of the greatest attributes that Joseph displayed was the faith to realize this. Joseph’s brothers filled with terror that he would retaliate against them, but Joseph refused. Genesis 50: 19-20; “And Joseph said unto them, Fear not: for am I in the place of God? But as for you, ye thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save much people alive.”
In our life, there are no accidents. There is no such thing as a coincidence. The good and bad things in your life are the working of the will of God. Psalm 135:5-6 says, “For I know that the Lord is great, and that our Lord is above all gods. Whatsoever the Lord pleased, that did He in heaven, and in earth, in the seas, and all deep places.”
Do you have peace that God is active in every part of your life? Are there some things and places that you cannot reconcile? I urge you to bring those things to Christ and let Him help you. Will you do it? Why not ask Him to give you the peace that is missing in your life?