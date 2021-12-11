Luke 2:7 tells us, “And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.”
In the timeless Christmas story found in the book of Luke, Jesus was born in a manger simply because there was no room for him in the regular place of lodging. Mary and Joseph settled for a place that was often used to house animals.
Many have argued what and where this manger was, and why Jesus ended up here. People become so focused on the details that they miss the most important point. God gave His Son to this world, which is the greatest gift ever given.
Love makes people do amazing things. We could all share stories of the things we have done for the sake of love. God has us all beat. He humbled Himself to become one of us, coming into the world in the meekest ways imaginable. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
From the time Jesus was born, He took on a task to which the ending had already been written. He endured physical deprivation, hunger, beatings and ultimately crucifixion. He did it all for love.
During the busy time of this season, remember the real reason we celebrate. 1 Timothy 1:15 says, “This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.”
The true gift of Christmas is Christ. He is the Son of God, who died for us that we might live in eternity. Do we really recognize who Jesus is and what He did for us? Set aside all the Christmas hype and focus on the real reason of the season. Let us celebrate Christ and tell the world about God and His wonderful love.