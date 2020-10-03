How do you pray for your pastor? Romans 15:30 says, “Now I beseech you, brethren, for the Lord Jesus Christ’s sake, and for the love of the Spirit, that ye strive together with me in your prayers to God for me.” Pastor’s need prayer as they maneuver through the intricacies of 2020. Race issues, society problems, family breakdowns, and politics are things that a pastor must face daily. The Pastor is expected to have the right answers. As a pastor this writer hopes this list will help you in praying for your minister.
1. Preparation of Sermons. Your pastor wants the sermon being prepared to impact hearts and need the needs of the listeners. Pray that God will give great wisdom to your leader during the study time.
2. Physical Situations. Pray for your pastor to have good health, good relationships, good travel, and even that the internet and computer will function properly. These things can greatly impact ministry.
3. Protection Spiritually. Satan does not want the pastor to have a powerful and impactful message. Satan is the enemy of everything right. Pray that God will protect from this pitfall.
4. Progress Spiritually. Your pastor is still growing in the Lord. Pray that the growth will be positive and that your mentor will live for God in a pleasing way.
5. Performance of Schedule. The pastor cannot do the job effectively with distractions. Pray that God will keep the problems at a minimum in the life of your minister. A sore throat, a family issue, or an overbooked calendar can all mess with the mind and spirit.
6. Power of the Sermon. This is so important! Pray that the message will do what God intends for it. Pray for fruit in the lives of the hearers and surrender in the hearts of the lost.
It is so important to pray for your pastor that God will work and direct in the ministry. Your prayers could make an eternal difference. Even when you do not know exactly how to pray, just pray!
Pastor Seth Buckner is the pastor of Heritage Baptist Church, in Jefferson. He can be reached via email at pastorseth@hopeatheritage.com.