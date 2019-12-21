Hurting people are everywhere this Christmas. Tragedy, divorce, separation and death are found any direction we look. Two weeks ago some dear friends lost their 16-year-old daughter suddenly and tragically. How can we celebrate the joy of the season when all we feel is hurt? How can we enjoy the most wonderful time of the year when very little seems wonderful in our lives?
The best verse that comes to mind is Psalm 46:10, “Be still, and know that I am God.” The holidays are full of excitement and even chaos, and God is hard to see even in the celebration of Jesus’ birth. Sometimes in grief it is the stillness that we dread, yet that is the very time the Lord can speak to our hearts and show peace and comfort. Be still.
When stillness is not an option, reach out to those who are in greater need than ourselves. Often our hurt will make us only inwardly focused. Recognize that hurting people are everywhere and be intentional about finding someone else to help. Romans 12:10,13 says, “Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honour preferring one another; Distributing to the necessity of saints; given to hospitality.”
Finally, do not give up hope. Not now…not ever. In the dark moments of our lives, it is easy to feel very overwhelmed. Jesus came as a baby in a dark time in human history, and He brought so much light that it extends through all of history. He wants to bring light to your life this Christmas. Psalm 39:7 says, “And now, Lord, what wait I for? my hope is in thee.” Luke 2:10 says, “And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.”