Romans 1:21 says, “Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.”
Thankfulness has been placed on a back shelf somewhere. It is now dependent upon so many factors and variables, that it is nearly impossible for people to get. Gratitude is not only no longer a first reaction, and it is sadly not even a reaction. The only way people seem grateful is with more and more and more.
We have pushed God out of our society, and out of our schools, and even out of our churches. God is the giver of peace and contentment, but with Him out of power, anarchy reigns. Colossians 3:15 tells us, “And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful.”
Are you thankful or are you just mouthing the words because it sounds good? Do you have peace in your heart, or are you filled with bitterness because of the actions of those around you? Someone said it this way, “Thanksgiving Day is a jewel, to set in the hearts of honest men; but be careful that you do not take the day, and leave out the gratitude.”
If you are watching society, you will be struggling with thanksgiving. This world has never been thankful, and it always striving for mastery of your soul. This is a battle that must be overcome. Henry Jacobsen said, “Praise God even when you don’t understand what He is doing.”
The only person you can control is yourself. Be thankful every day. Be thankful to God. Be thankful to family. Be thankful to those that do small kindnesses for you. Philippians 4:6 says, “Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.”