What if Covid-19 came to a screeching halt today? Suddenly, with no warning, the virus ended and no one else got sick. Many would be slow to come out and really trust that it was over, and some would still wear masks for a while. Eventually everyone would realize that it was over. What if the Coronavirus ended today?
If it ended today, politicians would claim victory. The president would say it was because of his great wisdom and quick thinking. Democrats and Republicans alike would claim victory for their bold moves in their states. Many that have pushed for social distancing, for national shutdowns, and staying home, would rejoice that their extreme measures were successful.
On the other hand, those that have scoffed at all the fuss would sure claim victory. They would write articles and speak to their neighbors and do interviews. They would brag about how they never wore a mask and still went anywhere they wished, and they were right in doing so.
Sadly, very few people would even consider that God might have a part in it. Even Christians seem to have forgotten God’s great ability to stop epidemics. I think of the time King David sinned against God, and God sent a plague. 2 Samuel 24:25 says, “And David built there an altar unto the LORD, and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. So the LORD was intreated for the land, and the plague was stayed from Israel.”
Might be if we stopped social distancing from God, and spent some time praying as a nation, we could see this thing stopped today. If not today, sooner than projected. God does not have to follow the numbers. God created this earth, He made the sun to stand still, and He can sure stop Covid-19 in its tracks. 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”