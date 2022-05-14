Sadly, Americans do not go walking much anymore. The average American walks around 6,000 steps a day, and in this activity, it pays to be above average. Walking is a part of healthy living, and doctors are confident that it increases life expectancy. Most of us should walk more.
As good as walking is in the physical realm, it is even better in the spiritual. When we are walking with Christ, that is. Deuteronomy 8:6 says, “Therefore thou shalt keep the commandments of the LORD thy God, to walk in his ways, and to fear him.”
If we are going to walk with the Lord, we must go the same direction. Amos 3:3 says, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” Walking faithfully with the Lord will increase our understanding of His thoughts and ways. Walking with the Lord will help in the dark times of life. Use the light of the Word of God to light your path and reinforce your walk with the Lord.
Just as physical walking strengthens the body, spiritual walking will strengthen the soul. How did Daniel get through a terrifying night with the lions? How did the Apostle Paul survive physical and emotional abuse? How did John handle abandonment on a deserted island? They made it through these difficult days by walking with God before, during and after their troubles.
If you must choose between physical and spiritual walking, choose the latter. 1 Timothy 4:8 says, “Bodily exercise profiteth little: but godliness is profitable unto all things.” It is great to walk physically and the health benefits are undeniable. Just don’t neglect the essentials of spiritual living. Read your Bible today, spend time in prayer and head to a Bible-believing church this Sunday. Someone said this: “Those who walk with God always reach their destination.”