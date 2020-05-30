A year ago, this writer had the opportunity to visit the grave of Horatio Spafford. Spafford penned the words to the famous hymn “It Is Well with My Soul”. He is buried in Jerusalem in Mount Zion Cemetery. It is a private cemetery that tourist rarely get to see, and it was a blessing to have this unforgettable opportunity.
The hymn was written after a series of painful events in Spafford’s life. The first two were the death of his four-year-old son and the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which devastated him financially. His business interests were further hit by the economic downturn of 1873, at which time he had planned to travel to Europe with his family on the ship SS Ville du Havre. In a late change of plan, he sent the family ahead while he was delayed on business concerning zoning problems following the Great Chicago Fire. While crossing the Atlantic, the vessel sank rapidly after a collision with another ship, killing all four of Spafford’s daughters. His wife Anna survived and sent him the sad telegram, “Saved alone …”. Shortly afterwards, as Spafford traveled to meet his grieving wife, he was stirred to write the now renowned hymn as his ship passed near where his daughters had perished.
When peace like a river, attendeth my way, When sorrows like sea billows roll; Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to know It is well, it is well, with my soul. Refrain It is well, (it is well), With my soul, (with my soul) It is well, it is well, with my soul. Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come, Let this blest assurance control, That Christ has regarded my helpless estate, And hath shed His own blood for my soul. My sin, oh, the bliss of this glorious thought! My sin, not in part but the whole, Is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more, Praise the Lord, praise the Lord, O my soul!
The Psalmist wrote, “He hath delivered my soul in peace from the battle that was against me: for there were many with me.” No matter the trials you face, you can get through them if your soul is well. Knowing Christ as your personal Savior is the greatest peace that a human can know this side of eternity. 1 Peter 5:7 says, “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”