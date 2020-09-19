A pet lion mauled to death a Czechoslovakian man a while back. Repeatedly this man was denied permission to own a lion but he ignored the warnings and the law. Sadly, the 33-year-old paid dearly for his negligence.
Most readers would never have a lion, and don’t want to see one anywhere but the zoo. So, what can we learn from this unfortunate story that we can apply to our lives?
The Bible says tells us in I Peter 1:8: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”
Satan is not someone to play with. He wants to destroy everything good in your life. Even Michael the archangel did not want to deal with the Devil (Jude 1:9). Unfortunately, many people do not fear this “lion” like they should.
This lion devours marriages and homes. This lion lures people into his trap. Drugs, drinking, and pornography are just a few of the snares that he sets. Destroyed lives are a regular occurrence for this lion. Do not think that you can keep him for a pet. He cannot be controlled.
II Corinthians 2:11 challenges, “Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.” When you know what is coming you are better prepared to deal with the problem. You know that a lion is strong and unpredictable. You know he has powerful jaws and razor-sharp claws. You know he is a predator.
Acts 26:18 says, “To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God.” God can put the lion back in the fence where he belongs. Let God rule your life, not the Devil.