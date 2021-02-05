A few years ago, this pastor was sitting outside of a large grocery store on Valentine’s evening near closing time.
Several customers hurriedly exited with balloons and flowers. Even though they waited until the last-minute, they still wanted to show love to a special somebody. Lots of money will be spent this coming week on jewelry, flowers, candy and high-priced Hallmark cards. Eateries will fill with devoted couples. Some romantics may even “pop the question.”
Valentine’s Day may be special, but we should not need a calendar to show our love to one another. John 15:12 says, “This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you.” This is not a once-a-year directive but a daily life challenge. Our love should be greater than a single day or moment.
This season is hard for those who feel unloved or have lost their loved one. The good news is that Jesus Christ cares about that empty place in the human heart.
Jesus took our place on the cross. He bore our sins and He died in our place. Sin has a horrible penalty called death. Jesus paid that penalty for us. What a love story!
Listen to the familiar words of John 3:16. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” This love is life-changing.
Spending money for the one you love is not wrong but showing care does not always involve money. “I love you” are three words that mean so much but get spoken so rarely. Show someone you love them this week. Tell them you love them. More importantly, communicate God’s love to them.
One final message to the men—do not procrastinate until Valentine’s night to buy a gift!